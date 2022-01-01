Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $43.96

Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $43.96 and traded as high as $52.75. Silicom shares last traded at $51.60, with a volume of 35,027 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SILC. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Silicom from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded Silicom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

The company has a market capitalization of $355.99 million, a P/E ratio of 44.48 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.96.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $32.88 million for the quarter. Silicom had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 6.42%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Silicom by 2.5% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Silicom by 1.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 147,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Silicom by 80.0% during the third quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 90,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,870,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Silicom by 8.8% during the third quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 74,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,201,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fore Capital LLC bought a new stake in Silicom during the third quarter worth about $1,100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.85% of the company’s stock.

Silicom Company Profile (NASDAQ:SILC)

Silicom Ltd. engages in the provision of networking and data infrastructure solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Its products include server adapters, smart cards, bypass switches and intelligent bypass switches. The company was founded by Avi Eizenman, Yehuda Zisapel, and Zohar Zisapel in 1987 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.

