Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Takes $219,000 Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 807 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 12.7% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 3,241 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 3.0% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 4.1% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at about $1,958,000. Finally, Summit Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at about $397,000. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $255.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $251.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.07, a P/E/G ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $201.51 and a 1-year high of $311.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $280.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $265.33.
In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 68,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.74, for a total value of $20,520,733.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.76, for a total value of $1,198,668.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 485,699 shares of company stock valued at $138,178,192. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of research analysts have commented on CRM shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $360.00 target price on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.49.
salesforce.com Company Profile
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
