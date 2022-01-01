Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Takes $219,000 Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 807 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 12.7% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 3,241 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 3.0% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 4.1% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at about $1,958,000. Finally, Summit Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at about $397,000. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $255.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $251.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.07, a P/E/G ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $201.51 and a 1-year high of $311.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $280.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $265.33.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 68,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.74, for a total value of $20,520,733.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.76, for a total value of $1,198,668.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 485,699 shares of company stock valued at $138,178,192. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on CRM shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $360.00 target price on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.49.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

