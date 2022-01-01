SiaCashCoin (SCC) Trading 20.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

SiaCashCoin (CURRENCY:SCC) traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One SiaCashCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SiaCashCoin has a market cap of $99,932.85 and $252.00 worth of SiaCashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SiaCashCoin has traded 20.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00005377 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001211 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.30 or 0.00042517 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00005217 BTC.

SiaCashCoin Coin Profile

SiaCashCoin (SCC) is a coin. It launched on March 17th, 2018. SiaCashCoin’s total supply is 25,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,171,964,349 coins. SiaCashCoin’s official website is www.SiaCashCoin.com . SiaCashCoin’s official Twitter account is @Siacashcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StockChain is a decentralized digital currency quotation and exchange platform. By leveraging blockchain technology it intends to provide users with data uploaded from other Exchange platforms on a global scale in order to keep an updated database. StockChain will allow their users to perform cross-platform concentrated trading and a reward fund will also be available. StockChain Coin is an Ethereum-based token developed by the StockChain. The SCC token can be used on the platform as a medium of exchange for either buying, rewarding or crowdfunding. Furthermore, in all of the transactions, Stockchain users will be given discounts on any service fee if it's paid with SCC. “

