Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Shares Bought by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Shutterstock by 118.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shutterstock during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Shutterstock during the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. 64.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Shutterstock news, Director Thomas R. Evans sold 2,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.44, for a total value of $312,100.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 10,714 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total transaction of $1,211,217.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 203,182 shares of company stock valued at $23,223,092 in the last ninety days. 37.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SSTK opened at $110.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.90. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 40.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.11. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.21 and a 1 year high of $128.36.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $194.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.84 million. Shutterstock had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 23.73%. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SSTK shares. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $123.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.17.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

