Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Lowers Stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the third quarter valued at $237,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 13.6% during the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 20,884 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 2.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 586,633 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $6,641,000 after acquiring an additional 13,349 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 0.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 652,689 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $7,388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 0.5% in the third quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 280,755 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 12.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NUV stock opened at $10.38 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.25. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.17 and a 1-year high of $11.97.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%.

About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is current income exempt from federal income taxes and its secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value through selection of tax-exempt bonds and municipal market sectors. The company was founded on April 8, 1987 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

