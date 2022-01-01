Showcase (SHO) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $67,538.00

Showcase (CURRENCY:SHO) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 1st. Over the last seven days, Showcase has traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Showcase coin can currently be bought for about $0.0073 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. Showcase has a market cap of $185,572.29 and $67,538.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Showcase alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00058451 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,705.53 or 0.07843932 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.40 or 0.00074927 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,279.93 or 1.00083041 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.17 or 0.00053290 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00007787 BTC.

Showcase Profile

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,299,553 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Showcase Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Showcase should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Showcase using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Showcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Showcase and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.