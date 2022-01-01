Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC Invests $1.84 Million in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 688 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,840,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its stake in Alphabet by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 518 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 2,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,044,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Latash Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $1,521,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.4% during the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,916,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 207.3% in the third quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 965 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. 34.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,825.00 to $2,965.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,206.38.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,924.01 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,696.10 and a twelve month high of $3,019.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,911.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,767.79.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $16.40 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

