Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Holdings Lowered by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,549 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $73,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers Trust Co. raised its position in Shopify by 1.0% during the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors increased its position in Shopify by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 696 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Shopify by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 387 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its position in Shopify by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 327 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Shopify by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 59.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SHOP opened at $1,377.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,483.39 and a 200-day moving average of $1,479.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.46. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,005.14 and a 52 week high of $1,762.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a current ratio of 13.97.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. Shopify had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 81.00%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SHOP. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Shopify from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,598.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet raised Shopify from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Shopify in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,570.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,643.96.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

