Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.35 Billion

Analysts expect Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) to report sales of $1.35 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirty Three analysts have issued estimates for Shopify’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.44 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.20 billion. Shopify reported sales of $977.74 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 38.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shopify will report full year sales of $4.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.43 billion to $4.76 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.62 billion to $7.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Shopify.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. Shopify had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 81.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Shopify’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SHOP. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,000.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Loop Capital lowered Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,600.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded Shopify from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,770.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shopify from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,598.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,643.96.

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $1,377.39 on Friday. Shopify has a 52-week low of $1,005.14 and a 52-week high of $1,762.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a current ratio of 13.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.85 billion, a PE ratio of 51.34, a PEG ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,483.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,479.08.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 4,280.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 153,322 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $207,871,000 after buying an additional 149,822 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg lifted its position in Shopify by 151.3% during the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 485 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc acquired a new position in Shopify during the third quarter valued at $370,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 39.1% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in Shopify during the third quarter valued at $6,783,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

