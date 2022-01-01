Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) Position Decreased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,766 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.05% of Shoals Technologies Group worth $2,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,369,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the second quarter worth about $2,211,000. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the third quarter worth about $3,134,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 59.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 3,335 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the second quarter worth about $2,041,000. Institutional investors own 98.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on SHLS. Guggenheim cut shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist started coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of SHLS opened at $24.30 on Friday. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.94 and a twelve month high of $44.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.10.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 78.16%. The company had revenue of $59.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.03 million. Analysts predict that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.