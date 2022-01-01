Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in owning, operating, developing and acquiring pipelines and other midstream assets. Its initial assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil and refined products pipelines serving as key infrastructure to transport growing onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast refining markets and to deliver refined products from those markets to major demand centers. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. is based in Houston, Texas. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Shell Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Shell Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Shell Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shell Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.42.

Shares of SHLX opened at $11.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.63. Shell Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $9.94 and a 1-year high of $16.50.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $128.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.82 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 106.61% and a return on equity of 97.85%. Shell Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Shell Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. Trek Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Shell Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $125,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in Shell Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $129,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,291 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Shell Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $133,000. 18.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shell Midstream Partners Company Profile

Shell Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of entities which hold interest in crude oil and refined products pipelines and a crude tank storage and terminal system. The company was founded on March 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

