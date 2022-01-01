Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 37,999 Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 54.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,915 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 37,999 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AXA S.A. grew its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 427,531 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $22,719,000 after acquiring an additional 107,384 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Rogers Communications by 1,146.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 115,697 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,157,000 after buying an additional 106,415 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Rogers Communications by 2.1% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,517,049 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $397,485,000 after buying an additional 152,904 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 12.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 874,678 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $47,166,000 after purchasing an additional 93,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rogers Communications during the second quarter valued at about $20,908,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Desjardins cut shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.33.

Shares of Rogers Communications stock opened at $47.63 on Friday. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.18 and a 52 week high of $53.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.95. The company has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.49.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.21. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.4059 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. This is a boost from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

Rogers Communications Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B).

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.