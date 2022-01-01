Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 350 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Primerica were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRI. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,500,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,926,000 after acquiring an additional 595,992 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,140,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $634,109,000 after acquiring an additional 130,160 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,067,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,500,000 after acquiring an additional 109,815 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 627,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,055,000 after acquiring an additional 100,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Primerica in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,082,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

PRI stock opened at $153.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.42. Primerica, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.84 and a 12 month high of $179.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $157.30 and its 200 day moving average is $153.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98. The business had revenue of $693.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.09 million. Primerica had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primerica declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 17th that permits the company to repurchase $275.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.06%.

In other news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.94, for a total value of $647,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.11, for a total transaction of $521,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,390,985 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

PRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Primerica from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Primerica in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.83.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

