Shell Asset Management Co. Lowers Position in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its position in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 26.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,500 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,072 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Nuance Communications by 52.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 744 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nuance Communications in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Nuance Communications in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Nuance Communications in the third quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in Nuance Communications in the second quarter worth about $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

NUAN opened at $55.32 on Friday. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.90 and a 52-week high of $55.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -614.60 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.02.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). Nuance Communications had a negative net margin of 1.96% and a positive return on equity of 6.37%. The company had revenue of $333.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Diana L. Nole sold 4,901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $270,192.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 492,709 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total transaction of $27,113,776.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,404,847 shares of company stock worth $77,341,307. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications, Inc engages in the provision of conversational artificial intelligence (AI) and ambient clinical intelligence services. It offers a wide range of products and services, including clinical documentation, solutions for clinicians, radiologists and care teams, as well as intelligent customer engagement, and security and biometric solutions for brands.

