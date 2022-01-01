Shell Asset Management Co. Has $1.35 Million Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 1,172.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,742 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

TSN has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $87.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.51 and a 1 year high of $87.50.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $12.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.69 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Christopher Lynn Langholz sold 6,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $499,162.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Noel W. White sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total transaction of $2,487,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,514 shares of company stock worth $14,165,222 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

