Shell Asset Management Co. Has $1.30 Million Holdings in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 16,600 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Cenovus Energy by 213.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 46.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

CVE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cenovus Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$16.50 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. CIBC lifted their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.18.

Cenovus Energy stock opened at $12.28 on Friday. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.56 and a 52 week high of $13.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.86 and a beta of 3.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.24.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.09). Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 2.17% and a net margin of 2.29%. The business had revenue of $10.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0282 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. This is a boost from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.29%.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.