Shell Asset Management Co. Decreases Stake in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,471 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Popular were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Popular in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Popular during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Popular during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Popular during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Popular during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Popular news, Director Richard L. Carrion sold 25,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $2,150,827.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Juan Guerrero sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $832,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,486 shares of company stock valued at $3,336,719. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

BPOP opened at $82.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.45 and a 200 day moving average of $77.66. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.12. Popular, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.01 and a 12 month high of $87.15.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $658.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.74 million. Popular had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 15.29%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Popular, Inc. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. Popular’s payout ratio is 16.41%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BPOP shares. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Popular in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Popular from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Popular from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Popular in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.29.

About Popular

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

