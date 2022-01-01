SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 1,688 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 19.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,688 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $2,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LAD. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 330.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Lithia Motors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.53, for a total transaction of $74,933.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:LAD opened at $296.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $301.85 and its 200 day moving average is $328.29. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.03 and a fifty-two week high of $417.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $11.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.30 by $1.91. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 4.67%. Lithia Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.89 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 38.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 4.16%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LAD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $324.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lithia Motors from $335.00 to $303.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $410.67.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

