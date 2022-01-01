SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 38,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.88% of iShares Global Green Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 54.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 39.6% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 27.2% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ BGRN opened at $54.26 on Friday. iShares Global Green Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $53.93 and a 12-month high of $56.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.94 and its 200-day moving average is $55.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.423 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from iShares Global Green Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.35%.

