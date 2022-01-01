SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stake in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 280.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,576 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 57,910 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.11% of NetScout Systems worth $2,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 8,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 610.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total value of $98,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total transaction of $211,584.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on NTCT. TheStreet raised shares of NetScout Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of NetScout Systems from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTCT opened at $33.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.82. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.82 and a 1-year high of $34.87.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.70 million. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 4.74%. NetScout Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

