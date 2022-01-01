SG Americas Securities LLC Has $2.25 Million Stock Position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $2,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,898,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ATR opened at $122.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.87. The company has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.48. AptarGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.37 and a fifty-two week high of $158.97.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. The firm had revenue of $825.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.32 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 7.58%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Research analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.94%.

ATR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on AptarGroup from $162.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on AptarGroup from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AptarGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.83.

AptarGroup Profile

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

