SG Americas Securities LLC Has $2.07 Million Stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 67.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,053 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,328 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $2,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 464.3% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 79 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 100.0% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 128.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the second quarter worth about $49,000. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Shares of MLM stock opened at $440.52 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.64 and a 52-week high of $445.00. The stock has a market cap of $27.48 billion, a PE ratio of 37.81 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 6.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $420.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $381.84.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 12.38%. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.94%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MLM. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $425.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $469.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $415.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $432.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $457.54.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

Recommended Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.