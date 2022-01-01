SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 4,857 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,990 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,857 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $2,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the third quarter worth $31,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the second quarter worth $42,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 29.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 757 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 27.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 784 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the second quarter worth $200,000. 94.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

NYSE LPX opened at $78.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.38. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $36.58 and a twelve month high of $79.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.72.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 101.78% and a net margin of 32.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.10%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Louisiana-Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.83.

In related news, CEO William Bradley Southern acquired 5,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.24 per share, for a total transaction of $359,734.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.