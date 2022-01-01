SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 195,391 Shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) by 446.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 195,391 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.11% of Paramount Group worth $2,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Paramount Group by 16.7% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 236,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after buying an additional 3,272 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 17.1% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 18.5% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 4,097 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 176.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 4,354 shares during the period. 55.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Paramount Group from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Paramount Group from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Paramount Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.38.

PGRE stock opened at $8.34 on Friday. Paramount Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.79 and a twelve month high of $11.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.73 and its 200-day moving average is $9.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -49.06, a P/E/G ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.32.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $179.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.68 million. Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 5.02%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paramount Group, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -164.71%.

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington.

