SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 16,239 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 171.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,722 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,239 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $2,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WYNN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 569.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,590 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $4,247,000 after acquiring an additional 30,271 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,405 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,262 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,418 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 158,153 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $19,342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. 68.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock opened at $85.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.40. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1 year low of $76.03 and a 1 year high of $143.88. The company has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 2.41.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.07). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($7.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -5.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Wynn Resorts from $112.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Wynn Resorts in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.36.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 4,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total transaction of $359,541.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matt Maddox sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $1,801,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,495 shares of company stock worth $2,198,009 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

