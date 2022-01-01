Serabi Gold (LON:SRB) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $65.47

Shares of Serabi Gold plc (LON:SRB) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 65.47 ($0.88) and traded as low as GBX 56 ($0.75). Serabi Gold shares last traded at GBX 56.15 ($0.75), with a volume of 26,519 shares changing hands.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($2.02) target price on shares of Serabi Gold in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 66.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 65.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of £42.79 million and a P/E ratio of 7.08.

In other news, insider Michael Hodgson bought 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.94) per share, with a total value of £33,600 ($45,167.36).

About Serabi Gold (LON:SRB)

Serabi Gold plc engages in the exploration and development of gold projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper deposits. Its primary assets include the Palito mining complex covering an area of approximately 48,846 hectares; and the Coringa gold project located in the Tapajos region of northern Brazil.

