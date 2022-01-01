Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 820 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,611 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 820 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,995,884 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,420,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,558 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,508,310 shares of the airline’s stock worth $95,622,000 after acquiring an additional 53,948 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 107.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,908,562 shares of the airline’s stock worth $82,901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026,013 shares in the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 16.1% during the second quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,902,000 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $61,551,000 after purchasing an additional 402,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 17.8% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 2,370,391 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $50,276,000 after purchasing an additional 358,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAL opened at $17.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.92. The stock has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.66. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.71 and a 12-month high of $26.09.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 183.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($5.54) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AAL. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.50 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.92.

American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

