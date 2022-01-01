Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 169 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,158 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Leidos by 3.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,295,526 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $231,419,000 after purchasing an additional 85,698 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Leidos by 3.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 243,750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,643,000 after purchasing an additional 7,336 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 33.3% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 9.1% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,452,659 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $247,964,000 after acquiring an additional 204,208 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 213.7% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 144,811 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,151,000 after acquiring an additional 98,647 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of Leidos in a report on Friday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Leidos from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.67.

Shares of LDOS opened at $88.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.75 and a 1 year high of $113.75. The stock has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.00.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.20. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

In other news, insider James Robert Moos sold 7,500 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.67, for a total transaction of $740,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

