Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $80,000 Stock Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 4,609.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 968 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Comerica by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Comerica during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in Comerica by 229.4% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Comerica during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Comerica by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

CMA opened at $87.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Comerica Incorporated has a twelve month low of $54.78 and a twelve month high of $91.62. The firm has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.48.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $755.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.42 million. Comerica had a net margin of 38.31% and a return on equity of 15.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.42%.

In related news, Director Ximena G. Humrichouse sold 728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total transaction of $64,355.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Harry Weber sold 2,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $217,179.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,066 shares of company stock worth $1,588,810. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CMA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Comerica from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $86.00 target price (up from $78.00) on shares of Comerica in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Comerica from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Comerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Comerica from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.20.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

