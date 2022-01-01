Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $104,000 Stock Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,839 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LVS. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 320.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 745 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 800 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 927 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 542.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

LVS opened at $37.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.43 and a beta of 1.46. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52-week low of $33.75 and a 52-week high of $66.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.35 and its 200-day moving average is $41.79.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $857.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 33.51% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. Las Vegas Sands’s quarterly revenue was up 92.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.67) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on LVS. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Las Vegas Sands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $59.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.14.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

