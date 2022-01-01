Sentry Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of FMC by 93.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,377,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $257,292,000 after buying an additional 1,150,215 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in FMC by 72.8% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,754,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,605,000 after purchasing an additional 738,941 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in FMC in the second quarter worth $73,099,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in FMC by 86.5% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,025,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,999,000 after purchasing an additional 475,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in FMC by 8.9% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,658,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $612,147,000 after purchasing an additional 461,236 shares during the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on FMC from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital raised FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Mizuho boosted their target price on FMC from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on FMC from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.43.

NYSE:FMC opened at $109.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.38. FMC Co. has a 52-week low of $87.27 and a 52-week high of $123.66. The firm has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.87 and its 200 day moving average is $100.91.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.11. FMC had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 12.39%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Equities analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. FMC’s payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total transaction of $106,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

