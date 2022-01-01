Sentry Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 4,148 The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,148 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,265,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Williams Companies by 16.9% in the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 47,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,838 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Williams Companies by 15.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 125,347 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after acquiring an additional 17,039 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $132,068,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $797,000. 83.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WMB. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. US Capital Advisors lowered Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.09.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 43,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $1,231,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $26.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.44. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.85 and a 12 month high of $29.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.42.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

Williams Companies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the pipeline company to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

