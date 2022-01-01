Sentry Investment Management LLC Acquires 2,277 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 1,185.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in UDR were worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in UDR by 0.4% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 56,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of UDR by 71.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of UDR by 1.9% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 11,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of UDR by 1.6% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of UDR by 7.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $940,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on UDR from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on UDR from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Truist Securities increased their target price on UDR from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Capital One Financial upgraded UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UDR has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.37.

UDR opened at $59.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a PE ratio of 299.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. UDR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.73 and a 52 week high of $60.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.40.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $328.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.11 million. UDR had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 1.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 725.04%.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

