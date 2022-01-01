Selfkey (KEY) Market Cap Tops $64.84 Million

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. One Selfkey coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0128 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges. Selfkey has a total market capitalization of $64.84 million and $19.88 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Selfkey has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Selfkey Coin Profile

Selfkey (CRYPTO:KEY) is a coin. It was first traded on January 11th, 2018. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 coins and its circulating supply is 5,059,969,446 coins. The official message board for Selfkey is medium.com/selfkey . The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Selfkey is selfkey.org . Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

Selfkey Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Selfkey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Selfkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

