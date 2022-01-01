Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Purchases 1,799 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 28.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter worth about $278,749,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 3,847.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,511,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,887,000 after buying an additional 1,473,550 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter worth about $112,316,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,382,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,119,000 after buying an additional 1,064,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,163,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,379,000 after buying an additional 1,061,831 shares during the last quarter. 73.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.98.

AEP stock opened at $88.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.80 and a 12 month high of $91.49. The firm has a market cap of $44.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.68.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.14%.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total value of $177,744.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

