Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Makes New Investment in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accuvest Global Advisors acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,091,000. Doliver Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $349,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 11,525 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,669,000. Institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LYV shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $103.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.57.

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $119.69 on Friday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.88 and a fifty-two week high of $127.75. The firm has a market cap of $26.89 billion, a PE ratio of -28.57 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.47.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.37. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1,833.44% and a negative net margin of 23.62%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.45) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1366.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.

