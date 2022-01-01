Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $926,000 Stock Position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $247,000. Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 35,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,767,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 56.7% during the third quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 5,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Martin & Co. Inc. TN grew its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 30,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,928,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. 72.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IBB opened at $152.62 on Friday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $142.46 and a 12-month high of $177.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $154.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

