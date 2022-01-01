Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $1.18 Million Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC reduced its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 0.4% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 24,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 1.0% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 10,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 2.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 2.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 3.3% during the second quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 4,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy stock opened at $104.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.04. The stock has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.47. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $84.59 and a 12-month high of $105.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 19.53%. The firm had revenue of $568.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. This is a boost from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.71%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ATO. TheStreet upgraded Atmos Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays upgraded Atmos Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Bank of America upgraded Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

