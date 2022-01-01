Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VALE. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Vale by 12.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 14,768 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vale by 22.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 518,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,769,000 after purchasing an additional 93,900 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vale by 72.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,009,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,022,000 after purchasing an additional 423,428 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Vale by 20.4% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vale during the second quarter valued at $597,000. 24.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Vale in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vale from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.55.

Shares of Vale stock opened at $14.02 on Friday. Vale S.A. has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $23.17. The stock has a market cap of $71.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.95.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.36). Vale had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 69.55%. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.08 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

