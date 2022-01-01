Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Buys 2,130 Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,181 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co grew its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 112.4% during the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PFF stock opened at $39.43 on Friday. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $37.04 and a 1-year high of $39.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.05.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.126 per share. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

