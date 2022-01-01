Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF) Shares Up 1.7%

Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF) shot up 1.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.19 and last traded at $4.16. 6,127 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 8,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.09.

Several brokerages have commented on SECYF. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$7.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$7.25 to C$7.75 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.39.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.80.

Secure Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision of safe and environmentally responsible fluids and solids solutions to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Midstream Infrastructure, Environmental and Fluid Management, and Corporate. The Midstream Infrastructure segment operates facilities throughout western Canada, in North Dakota and in Oklahoma and helps upstream oil and natural gas companies with the processing, storing, shipping and marketing of crude oil; processing of waste; and water treatment and disposal.

