Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Position Increased by Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,443 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 38,735 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the third quarter valued at about $5,448,000. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 6.1% during the third quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,120 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 6.2% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,541 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 23.3% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STX opened at $112.98 on Friday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $58.04 and a 1 year high of $116.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.38 and a 200-day moving average of $91.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.02.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The data storage provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.14. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 234.31%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 40.82%.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.26, for a total value of $31,878,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ravi Naik sold 323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.56, for a total transaction of $29,573.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,170,755 shares of company stock valued at $122,882,236 in the last quarter. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

STX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Monday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 27th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.74.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

