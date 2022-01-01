Scott & Selber Inc. Sells 505 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Scott & Selber Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,285 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises 2.2% of Scott & Selber Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at $123,000. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 12.2% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 5,163 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% during the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,433 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 15.0% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 8,506 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $410.67. 12,486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,812,983. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $246.59 and a 1-year high of $420.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $392.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $350.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer raised Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Home Depot from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $413.13.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

