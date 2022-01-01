Scott & Selber Inc. Lowers Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Scott & Selber Inc. decreased its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the quarter. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $246.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $103.90 billion, a PE ratio of 39.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.74. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.31 and a 1-year high of $248.96.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.16. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 47.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 65.82%.

In related news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total value of $467,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.87, for a total transaction of $12,011,626.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 122,767 shares of company stock valued at $28,451,649. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ADP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.14.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

