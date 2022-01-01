Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) is Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 439,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,672 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for 3.0% of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $13,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHE. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,350.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 6,673 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $841,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 93.3% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 6,590 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 218.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 10,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $29.62 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.13. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $28.46 and a twelve month high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Recommended Story: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.