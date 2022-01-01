Scala (XLA) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. During the last week, Scala has traded 27.3% lower against the dollar. Scala has a total market capitalization of $1.32 million and $5,053.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Scala coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.93 or 0.00057630 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,688.93 or 0.07893602 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.49 or 0.00073792 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,697.74 or 0.99924320 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.82 or 0.00053120 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00007948 BTC.

About Scala

Scala’s total supply is 14,002,198,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,198,968 coins. Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq . Scala’s official message board is medium.com/scala-network . The official website for Scala is scalaproject.io . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Buying and Selling Scala

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scala should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scala using one of the exchanges listed above.

