Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Condor Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 0.3% in the second quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 13,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.7% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 4.0% in the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 0.8% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on DG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Dollar General from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.17.

In related news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $194,769.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 337,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $74,567,652.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 367,744 shares of company stock worth $81,330,122. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

DG opened at $235.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.49. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $173.50 and a twelve month high of $239.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $223.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 38.74%. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 16.45%.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

