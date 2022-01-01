Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Has $676,000 Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth $339,899,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Cummins by 103.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,569,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,640,000 after purchasing an additional 798,253 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Cummins by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,038,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,182,000 after purchasing an additional 476,811 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cummins by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 884,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,652,000 after purchasing an additional 277,045 shares during the period. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in Cummins in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,250,677,000. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cummins from $262.00 to $251.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.00.

In other Cummins news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 7,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total value of $1,734,752.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 9,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total value of $2,083,556.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,550 shares of company stock valued at $4,052,119. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMI opened at $218.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $225.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.83. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $203.38 and a 52-week high of $277.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $31.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.07.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.30). Cummins had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 15.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.11%.

Cummins announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Cummins Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

