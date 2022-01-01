Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Has $1.33 Million Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC cut its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,194 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sculati Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 46,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 19,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 227,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSCL opened at $21.04 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.04 and a 52 week high of $21.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.08.

