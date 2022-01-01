Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SANDY SPRING is a bank holding company for Sandy Spring National Bank of Maryland. The bank is community oriented, and conducts a full-service commercial banking business through community offices located in Montgomery, Howard, Prince George’s and Anne Arundel counties in Maryland. “

Sandy Spring Bancorp stock opened at $48.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 12-month low of $31.25 and a 12-month high of $51.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.08.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 43.70%. The business had revenue of $131.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.81%.

In other Sandy Spring Bancorp news, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 2,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total transaction of $127,663.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total value of $651,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SASR. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. 64.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

